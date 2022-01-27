UK Government funding for Pollok Park stables projects

The Pollok Country Park stables and courtyard project will revitalise the dilapidated A-listed stables, old courtyard and sawmill

There are plans to turn the ‘at risk’ stables and sawmill into a net-zero carbon ‘living’ heritage centre and visitor attraction.

They include a hydro-electric turbine at the sawmill and working stables offering a “hands-on experience” for families.

£13m will be provided from the UK Government through the Levelling Up fund. The council also intends to put £1.5m towards the project — but that money will need to be agreed when Glasgow sets its budget for 2022/23 next month.

In a report, Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhoods, housing and public realm, said: “The Pollok Country Park stables and courtyard project will revitalise the dilapidated A-listed stables, old courtyard and sawmill.

“It will deliver a heritage attraction that enhances the unique characteristics of the country park, fosters civic pride, improves awareness of renewable energy generation and the requirement to reduce carbon emissions, and will bring economic benefits to the area.”

The council’s ambition is to create an attraction based around the horses and the development of traditional power generation into modern renewable technologies.

As well as the hydro-electric turbine, there will be a water-source heat pump and solar panel alongside a battery energy storage system. These installations are intended to demonstrate an “exemplary pathway” to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Displays could explain renewable energy generation and the power of digital technology in supporting a “sustainable energy future”.

Exhibitions telling the story of the Clydesdale horses and the breed’s role in Glasgow’s growth and experiences for families, such as horse rides and “equine facilitated learning/therapies”, could also be included in the project.

In the first phase of the project, sections of the building will be dismantled, retaining “as much of the existing fabric for restoration as possible”. The report, to the city administration committee, adds the “remaining sections will be stabilised to arrest further deterioration”.