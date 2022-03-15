The path which will will lead to Ravenscraig Sports facility and The Craig public park will be routed via The Castings housing development off Meadowhead Road.

The path will have lighting, seating and CCTV and there will be features to encourage play and exploration of nature along the way. Wildflower and woodland planting along the route will provide a green setting and enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Contractor Covanburn Contracts Ltd is currently on site and the project is being jointly funded by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport and the Scottish Government.

A second phase of the project is planned to create a path running east-west between Craigneuk and the New College Lanarkshire Motherwell Campus.