Visual artist admits feeling a "little sadness" as wildlife makes way for new sports complex

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Wilson was surprised to find a bullfinch living on the brownfield site among the debris and waste

Tom Wilson is carrying out an art project about nature on post-industrial sites, which began when exploring old mines in his native Ayrshire.

Now living in Kirkintilloch he turned his attention to the Southbank Road site and discovered a surprisingly diverse eco-system of flora and fauna.

Tom featured in the Kirkintilloch Herald nearly two years ago after coming across a rare Hypopitys Monotropa plant on the site.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Thankfully when the groundwork first started I was invited along by the developer's site manager, John Ross and an ecologist to oversee the transplanting of some of these plants into a secure corner where hopefully they will maintain a presence in the area.”

Work on the new £5m facility began in February and is due for completion in the autumn.

When opened it will feature a full-size, artificial 3G sports pitch with floodlighting, which can divide into three seven-a-side pitches complete with stands, a pavilion building and car parking with electric charge points.

Tom said: “The new sports complex being well underway is welcome news and there will be many people looking forward to its inauguration.

"Prior to its development, the site was packed with post-industrial debris and tonnes of domestic and plastic waste, it was a real carbuncle in the community.

"However, for me, its transition from eyes sore to a state-of-the-art sports complex is tinged with a little sadness.

"The time I studied this site was intensely rewarding, and I learned that for all its ugliness, it was a real oasis to a fantastic range of species.

"I was surprised to find birds like the bullfinch, which is on the amber list for conservation concern, plus reed buntings, woodpeckers, pheasants, and many other animals.