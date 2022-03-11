Karen Stevenson

Officers are now appealing for information which stemmed from the possible sighting of a woman wearing a purple jacket with a fur lined hood -the distinctive item of clothing that has been identified as being worn by the missing mum-of two.

They received a report that a woman, wearing a jacket of that description was walking on the pathway, that backs onto Darroch Way, between 4.15am and 4.25am on Saturday, 19 February

As the woman in the purple jacket made her way through the underpass, which goes under Seafar Road, she passed another woman walking in the opposite direction.

There was no interaction between the two women and officers are keen to establish who the lady in the purple jacket is.

Inspector Susan Rae said: “We need to confirm if this was Karen or if it was another woman, perhaps on her way to work or heading home. If you were in the underpass between 4.15am and 4.25am on Saturday morning, wearing a purple, black fur-hooded jacket, please contact us. It’s vital we verify if this potential sighting was Karen or if we can rule it out as part of our ongoing enquiries to locate Karen.”

Karen's distraught family have revealed that she has never been missing before and that the move is completely out of character.