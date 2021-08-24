Weigh the waste pilot

An initial trial involving around 700 residences in Cumbernauld will be followed up with a larger-scale trial set to begin later this year of around 5,000 households.

The project, funded by Zero Waste Scotland and delivered in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, involves the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is the first of its kind in Scotland.

RFID tags are being fitted on household waste bins in the trial areas to enable the project team to better understand how the mixed recycling, food and garden, and residual waste services are performing.

This information will help the council to identify potential service improvements and efficiencies.

Iain Gulland, CEO of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “As the first local authority in Scotland to take part in this trial, North Lanarkshire is leading the way in embracing technology to enhance its green credentials and tackle climate change.

The council’s Environment and Transportation Committee convener, Michael McPake, said: "It’s an important project which is aimed at improving the efficiency of our waste services, reducing expenditure and driving up recycling rates in North Lanarkshire.”