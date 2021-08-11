Who is the best councillor in East Dunbartonshire?

East Dunbartonshire Council HQ

This week, the only national awards ceremony celebrating the vital work of individual councillors across Scotland opens for nominations.

Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Scotland and CCLA are proud to officially launch the 4th annual Cllr Awards, honouring the achievements of councillors that so often go unrecognised.

This year’s award categories celebrate the essential and varied work of councillors and include the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and New Councillor of the Year awards, alongside a new Resilience and Recovery category for 2021.

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community. They are open until Friday, 24 September with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October.

The winners will be decided in November by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “Local government supports all of us, each and every day.