Erskine Bridge to close Friday and Saturday nights for a month beginning this weekend
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking routine cable inspections on the A898 at Erskine Bridge from Friday 16 August until Saturday 14 September 2024 inclusive. Cable inspections are required every four years and are now due. Enabling works will take place every Friday and Saturday night from 8pm until 6am, under a southbound full carriageway closure and a northbound offside lane closure.
Southbound traffic will be diverted as follows:
Motorway traffic wishing to travel on the southbound A898 will be diverted along the A82 eastbound Great Western Road to Crow Road and the A739 before being directed to the A814 Clydeside Expressway towards the M8 at Kingston Bridge. Please be advised that HGVs must use this diversion route.
Non-Motorway traffic will be diverted along the A82 eastbound Great Western Road, to Crow Road and the A739 before being directed on to the A814 Clydeside Expressway. Traffic will then be directed to Finnieston Street, Govan Road and Paisley Road West. From there, traffic will be diverted along Edmiston Drive, Shieldhall Road, and Glasgow Road before being directed to Glebe Street, Inchinnan Road, Greenock Road and Southbar Road to the A726 where this diversion will end. This route is not suitable for HGVs.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
At times outwith the weekend overnight closures, the cable inspections will proceed within a fully enclosed cable inspection cradle, and all traffic lanes will be open as normal.
Please note, these inspections are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable. Further weekend work may be required if this scheme is affected for any reason.
