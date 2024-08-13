Non-Motorway traffic will be diverted along the A82 eastbound Great Western Road, to Crow Road and the A739 before being directed on to the A814 Clydeside Expressway. Traffic will then be directed to Finnieston Street, Govan Road and Paisley Road West. From there, traffic will be diverted along Edmiston Drive, Shieldhall Road, and Glasgow Road before being directed to Glebe Street, Inchinnan Road, Greenock Road and Southbar Road to the A726 where this diversion will end. This route is not suitable for HGVs.