Eusebi Deli in the West End introduces new Spring menu

Eusebi Deli is welcoming the start of spring with a new menu inspired by the fresh and vibrant flavours of the season.

The restaurant has created an array of dishes boasting fresh local produce to create a colourful assortment of authentic dishes for themonths ahead.

Seasonal delights include light bites like vegan roasted garlic and white bean hummus, a spring tartlet of braised radicchio, cucumber, apple, peas, beetroot & balsamic, and a chilli-cured trout with grapefruit and lemon.

Eusebi Deli is passionate about mastering the classics consciously; working to reduce food waste with dishes like ‘porro e patate’ – a roman sourdough pizza with leeks and potatoes. Topped with a spiced bean cream, leek top puree, charred onion, confit leek, and crispy potato, the dish uses local ingredients to their fullest.

A varied menu of main dishes includes fillet of cod with potato risotto, puffed wild rice, bottarga and wild garlic oil, or slow cooked beef shin with pancetta, sundried tomato, green beans, and whipped potato.

Light and refreshing sides of primavera panzanella, or a ‘healing salad’ with apple, dill, and buttercup lettuce create a perfect pairing to hearty mains.

The taste of spring continues on the drinks menu, where diners can accompany each dish with a glass from a selection of fresh and fruity wines, a seasonal ‘primavera’ vermouth and rhubarb cocktail or aperol sour to welcome in the season.

Eusebi Deli,152 Park Rd, G4 9HB

