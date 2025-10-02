A complete guide to the 2025 Great Scottish Run which will take place in Glasgow this weekend.

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will once again return to Glasgow this weekend as thousands descend upon the city’s streets.

It is a celebration of everything that is great about Glasgow: inspiring urban architecture, green spaces, history, music, strength, spirit and, of course, great people, personality and humour.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Great Scottish Run which is taking place in Glasgow.

When is the 2025 Great Scottish Run taking place?

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will take place around Glasgow on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th October 2025.

Where does the Great Scottish Run start and finish?

The Great Scottish Run 10k and half marathon routes both start on St Vincent Street, and both events end with an iconic finish on Glasgow Green.

What are the key routes of the 2025 Great Scottish Run?

Key roads including the M8, M77 and the Clydeside Expressway will remain open to linkup diversion routes and provide the main routes in and out of the city after roads close for the event.

The Clyde Arc remains open all day, with cars using the suspended bus lane.

Traffic will be permitted to cross Glasgow Bridge (southbound), King George Bridge (northbound), Victoria Bridge (both directions) and Albert Bridge (both directions) until 0745.

You can find a full list of Glasgow road closures and road restrictions here.

When will roads re-open around Glasgow after the 2025 Great Scottish Run?

Roads will re-open throughout the day as runners pass through and roads are cleaned.

Will there be diversions in place for the 2025 Great Scottish Run?

Road closures and diversion routes will be sign-posted with every effort being made to keep traffic flowing as freely and smoothly as possible, including the suspension of some bus lanes.

How many people are participating in the 2025 Great Scottish Run?

Thousands take part in the half marathon or 10k running event each year to challenge themselves and to raise money for good causes.

People can still register to take part in the 2025 Great Scottish Run here.