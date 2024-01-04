Everything you need to know about Glasgow bank holidays and school holidays for 2024

Here are all the school holiday and bank holiday dates in Glasgow for your calendar during 2024

Pupils are getting set to head back to school in a few days time but will already be turning their attention to the next set of holiday dates.

With there being no confirmed date for the 2024 General Election, it is not yet known when schools will be closed for an in-service day with it now being likely that the election will be held in the "second half of the year."

Here is a full list of all the Glasgow bank holidays and school holidays for 2024.

When will pupils return to school in January 2024 in Glasgow?

Pupils across Glasgow will return to school on Monday 8 January 2024.

When is the February mid term break in Glasgow?

Pupils will be off on Monday, 12 and Tuesday, 13 February with Wednesday, 14 February being an in-service day.

When is the Easter Holidays in Glasgow? (April/March)

Schools will close at 2.30pm on Thursday, 28 March 2024 for the Easter Holidays.

Pupils will be off on Good Friday (29 March 2024) and Easter Monday (1 April 2024) with the Spring Break running between Monday, 1 April - Friday, 12 April 2024.

Schools will return on Monday, 15 April 2024.

When are the schools holidays in Glasgow during May?

Schools in Glasgow will be closed on Monday, 6 May for the May Holiday.

Pupils in Glasgow will also have a long weekend at the end of the month as schools are closed on Friday, 24 May and Monday, 27 May 2024 (May Weekend).

When do the school summer holidays begin in Glasgow?

Schools in Glasgow will close at 1.00pm on Wednesday 26 June 2024 for the summer holidays to begin.

When do pupils in Glasgow return to school after the 2024 summer holidays?

Pupils will return to school in Glasgow on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 after the summer holidays.

When is the 2024 September Weekend in Glasgow?

Schools in Glasgow will be closed on Friday, 27 September and Monday, 30 September 2024 for the September Weekend.

When is the October Week in Glasgow in 2024?

Schools will be closed on Friday, 11 October 2024 for an in-service day.

Schools will be closed between Monday, 14 and Friday, 18 October 2024 for the October Week in Glasgow.

When do schools close in Glasgow for the Christmas holidays in 2024?

Schools in Glasgow will close at 2.30pm on Friday, 20 December 2024 for the Christmas holidays to begin.