Glasgow will once again host the World Pipe Band Championships this weekend with there being several road closures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now less than a week away, this year’s ‘Worlds’ will be held on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August at Glasgow Green.

It is the 77th time the renowned and historic international contest has been staged in the city. The global pinnacle of the piping competitive circuit, the championships bring together the world’s finest pipers and drummers to compete for glory in the ultimate, fiercely-fought ‘battle of the bands’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research found teenagers at Preston Lodge High who learned a traditional Scottish instrument outperformed their classmates in exams (Pictures: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

What roads are closed in Glasgow for the World Pipe Band Championships?

Prohibition of vehicle movements 04:00hrs on the 15 August 2025 to 23:59hrs on the 16 August 2025

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

East Carriageway for its full length

Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road

West Carriageway for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading 15:00hrs on 14 August 2025 to 23:59hrs on 16 August 2025

Arcadia Street, both sides, between London Road and The Green.

Charlotte Street, both sides, between Greendyke Street and London Road.

East Carriageway, both sides between Templeton Street and The Peoples Palace.

Greendyke Street, both sides, between Turnbull Street and London Road.

James Morrison Street between London Road and St Andrews Street

Monteith Row, both sides, between Monteith Place and Greendyke St.

Templeton Street, Both sides for its entire length

The Green, both sides, between Arcadia Street and King's Drive.

West Carriageway, both sides, between Greendyke Street and The Peoples Palace.