Everything you need to know about Glasgow subway festive opening hours
Glasgow's subway will be opening longer on certain days with closures over the festive period
and live on Freeview channel 276
SPT have announced their opening times for the Christmas and New Year period in Glasgow.
Will the subway be opening longer over the festive period?
The subway has revealed that they will be extending their opening hours from Sunday November, 19 until Sunday December, 17.
Will the subway be opened longer on Sundays during the Christmas season?
Advertisement
Advertisement
So you can enjoy everything that Glasgow city centre has to offer during the Christmas period including late night shopping and Christmas markets, the underground will be open until 20.30 every Sunday over the four weeks.
What days will the subway be closed in Glasgow during the festive season?
Glasgow subway will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day with it closing earlier on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, Hogmanay and January 2.
What times will the subway be open during the period between Christmas and New Year?
After Boxing Day, the subway will revert to its normal operating hours until December 30.
Can you park near any subway station in Glasgow?
If you're the nominated driver, Park and Ride is available at three locations which are Kelvinbridge, Bridge Street and Shields Road. For £5.70 you can shop 'til you drop and not worry about parking.