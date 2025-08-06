Everything you need to know about pool refurbishment works at Glasgow Club Springburn

The pool in the north part of Glasgow is to close for almost a year.

Works are set to begin on a refurbishment project at Glasgow Club Springburn next week which will see the pool be closed until the summer of 2026.

Glasgow Life say that they are “making some much-needed improvements to the poolside facilities at Glasgow Club Springburn”.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about the closure of the facility in the north of the city.

When will the pool close at Glasgow Club Springburn?

Monday 11 August 2025.

When will the pool at Glasgow Club Springburn reopen?

The pool at Glasgow Club Springburn will reopen in the summer of 2026.

What is being improved at Glasgow Club Springburn?

Poolside plant and filtration system- This upgrade will help keep the water clearer and more consistent, reducing the chances of unexpected closures – so you can enjoy your swim with more confidence.

Changing village and toilets - A refreshed look and feel will make getting ready and winding down more enjoyable for everyone.

Boiler and air handling upgrades - Better heating and ventilation will make the pool area more comfortable all year round – especially in colder months.

Tiling and finishes around the pool- They’ll be refreshing the look of the pool hall and improving safety underfoot.

Will other areas of Glasgow Club Springburn still be open during pool refurbishment works?

While the pool area is being worked on, the gym, fitness classes and library will remain open as usual.

How long will the work take?

They expect the upgrade to take around five months, with the pool area set to reopen late summer next year.

How can I keep swimming when Springburn pool is closed?

Your Glasgow Club pay monthly membership gives you access to all their venues, so you’re welcome to use any of the other pools while work is underway. This includes Bellahouston, which reopens in early August following its own improvement programme.

Your Swimming Co-ordinator will be in touch by email from Tuesday 15 July with an update about your child’s lessons.