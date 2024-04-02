Everything you need to know about the 8.7% increase in ScotRail train fares
and live on Freeview channel 276
ScotRail have increased train fares across the country by 8.7% following an extended fares freeze.
Transport Scotland had confirmed in December 2023 that fares would be increasing on Scotland's trains at the beginning of April after they said it was "no longer suitable" for the price freeze on fares to continue.
This is not the only increase on train fares which Scots will have noticed recently as fares on the Caledonian Sleeper train were also increased by almost 9% at the beginning of the year, excluding seated tickets.
Speaking about the increase in fares, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option. “The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost of living crisis. While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable. “We are committed to investing in public transport and through this latest budget we will provide more than £2.5bn to support it. This includes over £1.6bn to operate, maintain and improve Scotland’s railway, £430m in funding for concessionary travel and bus services, and £434m to operate and invest in our ferries.” The pilot for the removal of peak train fares was recently extended until June 2024 with the scheme set to finish at the end of April.
It means that Glaswegians travelling through to Edinburgh will now pay £16.20 for a return to the capital with the price of the fare having increased by £1.30. This can also be seen on the service to Stirling which now costs £10.40 for a return having previously been £9.60.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.