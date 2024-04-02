Everything you need to know about the 8.7% increase in ScotRail train fares

Speaking about the increase in fares, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option. “The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost of living crisis. While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable. “We are committed to investing in public transport and through this latest budget we will provide more than £2.5bn to support it. This includes over £1.6bn to operate, maintain and improve Scotland’s railway, £430m in funding for concessionary travel and bus services, and £434m to operate and invest in our ferries.” The pilot for the removal of peak train fares was recently extended until June 2024 with the scheme set to finish at the end of April.