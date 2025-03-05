The Renfrew Bridge will help connect communities along the banks of the River Clyde

Renfrewshire Council are regenerating the Clyde waterfront with a new road bridge over the River Clyde at Renfrew and connecting roads, cycling and walking routes.

This will create an attractive waterfront area, connecting communities to their work, health education and leisure facilities and attracting new jobs and developments to the riverside.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Renfrew Bridge.

When will the new Renfrew Bridge open?

It has been proposed that the new Renfrew Bridge will open in late April/early May, but this is subject to change.

When was the new Renfrew Bridge meant to open?

The Renfrew Bridge was meant to be fully operational pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in Autumn 2024.

What areas will the new Renfrew Bridge connect?

The Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project will connect Clydebank and Yoker with Renfrew.

What will the new Renfrew Bridge look like?

A new two-lane road bridge across the River Clyde for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists and opening for passing ships. Spanning 184-metres from Renfrew to the boundary between Glasgow and West Dunbartonshire, new bridge approach roads will connect Meadowside Street in Renfrew on the south side, with Dock Street on the north side in Clydebank.

The bridge design draws on the area's rich shipbuilding heritage and uses a cable stay system similar to the Queensferry Crossing, as well as a twin-leaf design with each leaf opening and closing horizontally. Most commercial ships travel on the river during high tide and when this happens, the bridge will be closed to road traffic, cyclists and pedestrians. There will be clear signage nearby, on the approach to the bridge and information online to provide advance notice of any closures - allowing people to plan ahead.

Will there be new walking and cycling routes?

There will be new walking and cycling routes alongside all new roads through Renfrew and across the bridge, connecting to Yoker train station and the national cycling network. We are also improving access to the Clyde footpath, linking it better to Inchinnan Road and opening up parts along the route. A dedicated route off main roads will be available from the bridge to Paisley Gilmour Street train station.

What has the team behind the City Deal had to say about the Renfrew Bridge?

A statement from the City Deal team read: "The construction and installation of the bridge is complete, and significant testing has been undertaken to ensure a smooth transition when the project is handed over to our bridges team.

"That team will be based on the riverside on the Renfrew side of the bridge and will work on a 24-hour basis to ensure the bridge can open for river traffic as required.

"There are ongoing works to create the required roads infrastructure on both of the sides of the river, but GRAHAM are progressing well, and we continue to work closely with them and Jacobs to ensure the works are completed as quickly as possible and to the required standards.

"Variable Message Sign (VMS) signage on the approach and further out from the bridge to support road users to know the availability of the bridge for crossing is also being progressed.

"The council website will also provide the same information to support residents, and this will be posted with as much notice as possible to allow alternative journeys to be planned if required."