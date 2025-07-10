George Square is now shut as an 17 month project has begun to change the main civic space in Glasgow.
The space is closed off by barriers now and boards have been added to block it off for the first phase of the work. This will include adding new seating, feature lighting, a raised lawn and informal play areas for children. There will be a paved area for events and space will be created for outside seating for cafes. A planned water feature has been removed from the project due to insufficient funding.
Here is everything you need to know about the masterplan to reimagine George Square.
1.
Work will be carried out over two phases, with George Square, St Vincent Place and West George Street due for completion by August 2026. Cochrane Street and sections of George Street and North Hanover Street are set to be finished in spring 2027.
2.
The 11 bronze statues were removed in May for conservation and restoration. They are expected to return to the square in 2026 with their future position in the square's new layout yet to be decided.
3.
New trees are also going to be planted in the square, including 'Robin Hill' Pink Juneberry; 'Frans Fontaine' Hornbeam; 'Forest Pansy' Redbud; Oleaster; 'Autumn Gold' Ginkgo; Burgundy Sweetgum; a couple of Rowan species; a number of Flowering Cherry species; and Pin Oak.
4.
The £20.5 million regeneration project is now underway and will reimagine the civic space.
