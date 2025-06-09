The building on John Street will undergo significant changes in the next year as it is reimagined.

The University of Strathclyde’s former Student Union building on John Street will be transformed into a digital, entrepreneurial and social engagement hub, thanks to the support of a successful alumnus donor.

The building will be named the Charles Huang Advanced Technology & Innovation Centre (CHATIC) in recognition of a £30 million contribution to the project by Dr Charles Huang, global business leader and founder of private equity firm Pasaca Capital Inc – which was part of a larger £50m donation he made through his foundation to Strathclyde in 2021, the University’s largest-ever philanthropic gift.

Situated in the heart of Glasgow City Innovation District, CHATIC will provide additional research facilities for advancing Health Technologies, 5G Communications, Industrial AI, FinTech, Quantum Technologies and Space research, alongside housing an Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hub and a Social Innovation Hub.

University of Strathclyde

With space for businesses to co-locate within the University, CHATIC will create a critical mass of companies, innovation support organisations, cutting-edge research and community engagement facilities that will deliver increased economic and social impact.

The building has lain empty since Strath Union moved to its new home in the University’s Learning & Teaching Building on Richmond Street in 2021, though part of the building incorporates the University’s combined heat & power district heating system.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, the refurbishment of the 10-storey, 5,535 square metre former student union premises, originally built in 1959, will emit around 67% less carbon when compared to a new-build, while retaining a building which holds many memories for Strathclyders and Glaswegians more widely and continuing to contribute towards the city.

The £50m donation from Dr Huang also enabled the creation of the Stephen Young Institute for International Business, funded two professorial chairs in the Institute and supported the establishment of The Stephen Young Entrepreneurship Awards and The Stephen Young Global Leaders Scholarship Programme.

The development of CHATIC will complement a number of other projects within Glasgow City Innovation District (GCID) – including Love Loan and Candleriggs Square.