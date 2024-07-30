Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s city centre is set to completely change as George Square will be transformed in the coming years

George Square in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre is set to undergo a major revamp at the beginning of 2025.

The square is set to dramatically changed over the next few years as work is set to begin on the redevelopment of George Square in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Square

When will work begin to redesign George Square?

Glasgow City Council have confirmed the starting date for the revamp of George Square in the final design for the historic area is set to begin January 2025.

What is planned for the redesign of George Square?

New designs at George Square include: raised lawn, sheltered seating, feature lighting, informal play areas for kids, a space for cafes, paved area for events and a water feature.

Feature lighting is proposed to be able to project images on to the ground on the square as well as the facade of the city chambers.

What is happening to the statues in George Square?

11 statues from the city centre public space will be removed while work is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What statues in George Square are being removed and restored?

The 11 statues set for removal and restoration include: Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, Robert Burns, Sir John Moore, James Watt, James Oswald, William Ewart Gladstone, Thomas Graham, Field Marshall Lord Clyde, Robert Peel, and Thomas Campbell.

Both the Sir Walter Scott monument and the Cenotaph are expected to remain in place during the works.

When will the statues in George Square be taken away?

Statues will be put into storage following restoration once Christmas decorations are taken down.

Will people still be able to access George Square while the work is taking place?

A temporary barrier will be set up around the perimeter of the square.

When is the redevelopment work in George Square set to be complete?

Work is set to be complete on George Square by August 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be any further work on streets around George Square?

Main contractor John McAslan and Partners will carry out work on John Street, St Vincent Street and Place, West George Street, George Street, Hanover and Miller Street, North Hanover Street, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane and Cochrane Street.