Following on from the completion of the Charing Cross works in 2024, Glasgow City Council in conjunction with Transport Scotland and Sustrans will now begin working on St Georges Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The provision of dedicated, separated cycle infrastructure on St George's Road will connect Sauchiehall Street Avenue and the City Centre to the existing Garscube Road cycle segregation, Claypits nature reserve and the Forth and Clyde Canal.

This cycle facility will also provide a direct, safe and inclusive connection for the communities of Woodside and Woodlands whilst supporting travel options for the recent regeneration of the communities of Hamiltonhill, Sighthill and Port Dundas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New cycle facilities on St George's Road will also see direct and safe connections between the proposed Quietway routes on North Woodside Road, Braid Street, West Princes Street.

Rightmove

When will work begin on St George’s Road?

The works are scheduled to commence on St George’s on Monday 17 March 2025.

How long are the works on St George’s Road set to last for?

There is an estimated duration that the works will last for 48 weeks on St George’s Road.

Where will the works begin on St George’s Road?

The works will commence at the southwest end of St George's Road and will tie in with the recently completed works at Charing Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction phase will then proceed north eastwards on St George's Road and conclude at the junction with Garscube Road.

What will the works on St George’s Road include?

Installation of a 2-way cycle lane on St George's Road from Garscube Road to Charing Cross

Upgraded Street lighting from Maryhill Road to Garscube Road

Upgraded traffic signals and the introduction of new signalised crossing points

Enhanced footways and the introduction of natural stone paving

New areas of soft landscaping and street trees

Relocating the access and egress point on Clarendon Place from St George's Road to Maryhill Road

Closure of Glenfarg Street to through traffic

Will there be traffic management in place during the works on St George’s Road?

During the construction phase, traffic management will be utilised to prevent unnecessary disruption for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic using St George's Road and the surrounding roads network.

What happened during Section 1 of the works at Charing Cross which was constructed in 2024?

Extension of cycle facilities to connect Sauchiehall Street to St George’s Road/Woodlands Road.

Realignment of footway through Charing Cross to follow desire line.

Reduction of pedestrian crossing stages, from current 2 stages to 1 single stage over the slip road to the M8.

What will happen during Section 2 of the works on St George’s Road between St George’s Road and St George's Studios that will begin on 17 March 2025?

Introduction of a two-way cycle track on the south eastern side of St George’s Road.

Marked parking bays on the north western side with the introduction of dedicated loading facilities and disabled parking provision.

Footway build outs to provide tighter corner to reduce vehicle turning speed.

Raised junctions over side streets at Carnarvon Street and Grant Street to provide step free crossing points and further slow vehicle turning speeds.

Introduction of a cycle maintenance station in the current bus stop layby. #

What will happen during Section 3 of the works on St George’s Road between St George’s Road and West Princes Street?

Signalised cycle crossing to a proposed Quietway on West Princes Street.

Introduction of a pedestrian crossing over the slip road leading from St George’s Road to Great Western Road.

Enhancements to the existing green space at St George’s Place.

Introduction of a dedicated cycle only crossing over Maryhill Road/Phoenix Road.

What are the estimated dates for construction for Section 3 of the works on St George’s Road?

The estimated dates for construction for Section 3 are between the Spring and Summer 2025.

What will happen during Section 4 of the works on St George’s Road between St George’s Road and St George’s Place?

Vehicular access to Clarendon Place at St George’s Road closed and new access/egress point opened up at Maryhill Road.

Relocation of 2 bus stops to improve interchange facilities around St George’s Road/Place.

Introduction of a pedestrian crossing on St George’s Road at Woodside Library.

Continuous footway treatment at the residential car park access/egress adjacent to Woodside Library.

Marked parking bays on the south eastern side with the introduction of dedicated loading facilities and maintaining existing disabled parking provision.

What are the estimated dates for construction for Section 4 of the works on St George’s Road?

The estimated dates for construction for Section are 4 between the late Spring and Autumn 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will happen during Section 5 of the works on St George’s Road at Woodside Library?

Proposed closure of Glenfarg Street to through traffic. Emergency service and cycle access maintained.

Marked parking bays on the south eastern side with the introduction of dedicated loading facilities and maintaining existing disabled parking provision.

What are the estimated dates for construction for Section 5 of the works at Woodside Library?

The estimated dates for construction for Section 5 are between the Autumn and Winter 2025.

What will happen during Section 6 of the works on St George’s Road at Number 485?

Removal of existing standalone pedestrian crossing and full signalisation of the junction of St George’s Road/North Woodside Road/Braid Street.

Marked parking bays on the south eastern side.

Introduction of floating bus stop arrangement.

Introduction of Toucan crossing outside number 485 St George's Road.

What are the estimated dates for construction for Section 6 of the works at Number 485?

The estimated dates for construction for Section 6 are between the Autumn 2025 and late Winter 2026.

What will happen during Section 7 of the works on Clarendon Place?

Vehicular access to Clarendon Place at St George’s Road closed and new access/egress point opened up at Maryhill Road.

Relocation of taxi rank to the eastern side of Clarendon Place at Maryhill Road.

Removal of existing nib on the western side of Clarendon Place to maximise parking opportunities.

Relocation of bus stop on Maryhill Road southwards by approximately 40m.

Introduction of dedicated loading facility on eastern side of Maryhill Road at former bus stop location.

The estimated dates for construction for Section 7 are between the late Spring and Autumn 2025.