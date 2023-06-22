Everything you need to know ahead of Muse at Bellahouston Park

The English rock band will perform in the city for the first time since 2016

Muse are set to kick-off an exciting few days at Bellahouston Park in the Southside of the city on Friday evening as they take to the stage supported by Glasgow rockers Twin Atlantic.

Following Muse’s performance, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses are also set to be in town. It’s not yet known whether Arctic Monkeys gig will go ahead as the Sheffield band cancelled their previous concert in Dublin which has put some doubt over their Glasgow and headline Glastonbury performance which is on Friday evening.

What do I need for the gig?

Before heading to the stadium, fans must make sure that they have downloaded the Ticketmaster app and ensure that their tickets have loaded prior to arriving at the venue. No screenshots will be allowed of tickets so definitely make sure that they are working on your phone beforehand. Once you view your tickets in the Ticketmaster app, it is automatically saved so it’s always ready.

What time do doors open and when will Muse start?

Gates at Bellahouston Park are to open at 4pm with Glasgow rockers Twin Atlantic providing the support act. It is not yet known what time Matt Bellamy and co will take to the stage but there is an 11pm curfew.

Can you take a bag with you?

Only bags A3 size or under (40x30cm) will be permitted into the park.

What items are prohibited?

No weapons

No drugs (You will be charged by the Police) “legal/herbal highs” are not permitted

No flares, fireworks or smoke emitting devices

No underage drinking ( Fake ID = confiscation & risk of ejection)

No drones, professional cameras, or cameras with removable lens

No glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including hydration packs)

No folding or inflatable chairs

No laser pens

No selfie sticks/umbrellas/flags

No crowd surfing/circle pits. They are dangerous and cause harm across the full crowd

No food and drink

No throwing objects (including drinks)

No anti social behaviour - use the toilets

How regular is public transport to Bellahouston Park?

Bellahouston Park is serviced by three train stations which are Corkerhill, Dumbreck and Cardonald Station which are within a short walk of the venue. There is also a number of bus services which pass Bellahouston Park including the 9, 9A and 10 (First) and 38 (McGills) which drop off/pick-up at Paisley Road West.

Shuttle buses are also being provided by Happy bus from Buchanan Bus Station which will run every 15 minutes between 3.30pm and 6.30pm. It will take people back to the city centre between 10pm and midnight.

Can I use cash at Bellahouston Park?

The event at Bellahoustn Park is a cashless event. Contactless / card payments only.

Are there rules around standing?