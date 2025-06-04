We look ahead to Meatopia which takes place this weekend at SWG3.

Meatopia will be held at SWG3 between Friday, 6 June – Sunday, 8 June. First staged in New York, in 2013, the festival came to the UK for the first time.

What is Meatopia?

It is described as a “day-long celebration of all things delicious” featuring the best live-fire chefs from across the world. You’ll get to experience a carefully curated day filled with bands, DJs, drinks and good food.

You can eat as much as you like from the 18-20 chefs cooking at the event, using Meatbucks to redeem against dishes of your choosing. Each Meatbuck is priced at £7 and can be purchased alongside your ticket or on the day from the roving Meatbuccaneers.

Former chefs to cook at the festival include: Francis Mallmann, Niklas Ekstedt, Amninder Sandhu, Yotam Ottolenghi, Dave Pynt, Aaron Franklin, Fergus Henderson, Bryan Furman, and Lennox Hastie.

Which Glasgow chefs can you expect?

A number of the best chefs operating in Glasgow will be at the festival including - Porter & Rye’s Andrew Toogood, Ka Pao’s Ashley Bennett and Colin Anderson of Brett. There are loads more who will be taking part across the festival.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Tickets are priced between £22 and £27 for adults and £10 and £13.50 for a disabled + carer tickets depending on the day you attend. Children's tickets are priced at £5.

You can buy tickets here.

Getting There

If you’re arriving by public transport, then your best bet is to head to Kelvinhall subway station or the nearest train station is Partick — both a 10-15 walk from the venue.

If you’re driving metered street parking can be found on Eastvale Place and Kelvinhaugh Street, with no charges on Saturdays or Sundays. If you require on-site accessible or blue badge parking you can contact [email protected] or call 0141 337 1731 to arrange in advance.