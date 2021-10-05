With the COP26 fast approaching all eyes are on Glasgow, and the climate change group Extinction Rebellion have revealed their plans to disrupt the conference, stating they have ‘no choice.’

Extinction Rebellion Activists block roads near the Glasgow Tron Clock tower in 2019

The conference which is due to begin on the 31st October, and end on the 12th of November is set to be the biggest summit the UK has ever held.

The United Nations event will gather world leaders who will be reporting back on their climate relief progress since the Paris agreement of 2015.

However, it’s likely that all eyes will move to the streets of Glasgow. It is reported that thousands of protesters are set to march through the city on November 6. With more organised disruption expected to come from the Extinction Rebellion.

An Extinction Rebellion spokeman said: “As world leaders gather for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this month, protesters are calling on the world’s super-rich elite of celebrities, oligarchs, and business leaders to ditch private flights.”

Extinction Rebellion activists protest outside Farnborough Airport in Hampshire in protest against emissions from private jets. Picture date: Saturday October 2, 2021.

Another Extinction Rebellion activist spoke exclusively with Radio Clyde and discussed what the group had planned: “As usual, we’re going to be doing some of the things that we’re famous for - we will be doing targeting disruption.”

The activist expanded: “And I say targeted, because we consult with disadvantaged communities, to see how we can avoid disrupting their lives”

“Obviously, there are disruptions that I can’t talk about because we always plan things that are quite secretive.”

Police have previously issued warnings against this behaviour, and the government has announced plans to criminalise protests that obstruct roads, railways and the press.

However, Extinction Rebellion protests are growing more frequent around the world. On Saturday Activists barricaded the entrances to a private airport in Hampshire. Protesting against the carbon dioxide levels that private flights produce, and climate activists continue to urge world leaders to take more action.