The 100 wealthy individuals or families revealed in this year’s Sunday Times Tax List were liable for a total of £4.985 billion of UK tax last year — 7 per cent less than last year.

Two Scotland-based entries have ranked in the top 20. Lady Philomena Clark and family, whose wealth is categorised in car sales, ranked 18th, paying £74.2 million in tax. As the widow of Arnold Clark, Philomena Clark inherited her husband's car sales company, which was founded and is still based in Glasgow. She lived with Arnold Clark at their home in Stirlingshire.

Glenn Gordon and family are on the list, paying £113.3 million in tax. They are the owners of William Grant & Sons, a Scottish spirits company, headquartered in Bellshill, that produces whisky brands including Glenfiddich, Balvenie, and Drambuie. In 2024, the Gordon family's wealth was estimated at £5.619 billion

The seventh edition of the Tax List — released as millions of people race to meet the self-assessment deadline at the end of January — features figures from the worlds of music and arts, high finance and the high street, as well as billionaire aristocrats and rags-to-riches entrepreneurs.

Robert Watts, who compiled The Sunday Times Tax List, said: “This year’s Tax List poses further questions for Rachel Reeves and her Treasury team. We found our 100 biggest taxpayers together contributed 7% less than in 2024.

“This was largely because many companies owned by the super rich performed less well while the economy was sluggish. Less than half of the people in our 2025 Tax List were found to be contributing more in this year’s rankings.

“Our research continues to highlight the family-owned businesses and other unheralded heroes each year quietly contributing tens of millions of pounds of tax to fund our schools, hospitals and other public services.

“We often find that it’s not the owners of tech firms and other high-profile businesses who contribute the most. This year the Tax List includes entrepreneurs and families behind companies selling pasties, pet food and pillows.”

The research found:

A hundred individuals and families paid £4.985 billion — down from £5.353 billion a year ago.

Each of the individuals or families had to have paid £10.5 million to warrant a place on the Tax List — £500,000 more than in 2024.

Gambling billionaire Denise Coates, Specsavers founder Dame Mary Perkins and fashion leader Dame Margaret Barbour are among 16 women to appear in this year’s rankings.

Fifteen Tax Listers contributed more than £100 million - up from 9 in 2024.

Construction was the best represented sector of the economy, accounting for 11 of the entries. Seven were from the property world, including the centuries-old dynasties led by the Earl of Cadogan and the Duke of Westminster. There are 7 from the discount store and retail worlds as well as 5 car dealers.

Twenty-one entries were London-based with a further 11 from the southeast. Fourteen came from the Midlands, 8 from the southwest and 9 from Scotland. There are 5 from Wales and 3 from Northern Ireland.

Across the seven editions of The Sunday Times Tax List since its launch in 2019 individuals and families from the gambling world have been found to have contributed nearly £3.7 billion to the public finances - more than any other sector.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Tax List, added: “The Tax List provides insight into the sectors and people of the economy that contribute a great deal to the exchequer.

“We know some of our readers will be concerned about just how important tax and other government revenues from the gambling world have become - not least because of the damage of problem gambling and its associated costs to the public purse.”

The Tax List rankings include corporation tax, dividend tax, capital gains tax, income tax and some payroll taxes as well as gambling and alcohol duties, according to the most recently filed company accounts (January 10). These are calculated in proportion with ownership of the company in question.

Absence from the Tax List does not imply individuals are not paying their UK taxes. It simply means that the compilers have been unable to estimate how much they have paid.