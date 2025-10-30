We spend 12-weeks decorating our house for Halloween. We get more props every year

A family are set to open their Halloween house for the 19th year in a row - and they say it's better than Christmas.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family are set to open their Halloween house for the 19th year in a row - and they say it's better than Christmas

William and Roslyn Howson, 70 and 63, began opening their home on Halloween after decorating for their grandson's spooky birthday party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Started as a ‘spooky birthday party’

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

The couple's elaborate decorations led to visitors coming from all over town - and quickly became an eagerly-anticipated event in Motherwell, Scotland.

Each year, the whole Howson family get involved - in a spooky show that they call "better than Christmas."

12 weeks decorating for Halloween

William's daughter Nicola, 31, helped her dad with the set-up this year, as the pair spent 12 weeks decorating the indoors and gardens with props and figures.

She said: "It was my nephew's birthday on 1 October - and 19 years ago, it fell on a Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

"He'd come to my mum and dad's to stay, so we had a Halloween party for him.

"We bought a few props - and it just grew arms and legs from there.

‘Better than Christmas’

"We love it - it's better than Christmas!

"The whole family gets together for Halloween, whereas on Christmas, we've got too many people to all sit down and have a meal together - we've got a big family.

"It's our yearly family get-together."

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Despite a spate of bad weather while trying to prepare for the festivities, the family have now completed their set-up - and are eagerly awaiting the doors opening on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family welcome hundreds of visitors for free each year, sometimes spending up to six hours in costume.

Themed props for Halloween

"My mum and dad have bought some new props this year, so we've themed it around the new props that they've bought," said Nicola.

"My dad's health hasn't been great this year, so it's been a bit slower.

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

"Usually he does it all himself, but it's been me and him doing it this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The weather hasn't been great, so we didn't put the outside decorations up until yesterday - so there's been a lot of speculation that it's not getting done.

Talk of the neighbourhood

"The neighbours have been asking if we're doing it this year.

"The size of props and where they're going can be difficult!

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

"This year, we've got one in the front garden that's about 20ft, so we had to think of placement and how to peg it down so the wind doesn't get it.

"It's probably taken about 12 weeks this year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've brought a few of the old original props out - but people will need to wait until Halloween to see what they are!"

The Howsons will be dressed up and ready to scare from 5:30 on 31 October - and for one night only, will invite the local community into their home for a fright-filled evening.

Nicola says the whole family love the experience - especially the children - but says none of it would be possible without her dad.

"I want to say a big thank you to my dad for all the effort he goes to," she added.