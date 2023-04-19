Famous Scottish faces turn out to honour charity

A number of prominent Scottish names turned up at an event last week to honour the charity Emmie Smillie who are a cancer focused charity that support cancer linked organisations within Glasgow and the West of Scotland.
There were a number of huge names from the world of football which included the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Alan Shearer, Neil Lennon and Ally McCoist.
Also there was the lead singer of Glasgow band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri who along with the others who had attended the event handed over a cheque of £550,000 on behalf of the foundation to 11 different charities.
Some of the charities which are set to benefit from the generous sum are St Andrew’s Hospice, Marie Curie, Kilbryde Hospice, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and St Margaret’s Hospice.
The charity was set up by the Smillie family in 2016 and has been supported by several prominent names over the years with Holywood star Samuel L. Jackson signing a Rangers jersey on behalf of the charity a few weeks ago.