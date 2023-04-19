Famous Scottish faces turn out to honour charity

The event took place in the Merchant City

A number of prominent Scottish names turned up at an event last week to honour the charity Emmie Smillie who are a cancer focused charity that support cancer linked organisations within Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

There were a number of huge names from the world of football which included the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Alan Shearer, Neil Lennon and Ally McCoist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also there was the lead singer of Glasgow band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri who along with the others who had attended the event handed over a cheque of £550,000 on behalf of the foundation to 11 different charities.

As lead singer and guitarist in multi-platinum rock band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri has sold over 40 million records and played packed concerts around the world. It's a far cry from her time at Glasgow School of Art, where she's spoken about working as a hairdresser at the weekend so she could afford brushes and paints.

Some of the charities which are set to benefit from the generous sum are St Andrew’s Hospice, Marie Curie, Kilbryde Hospice, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and St Margaret’s Hospice.

Advertisement

Advertisement