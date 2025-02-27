Fear: Everything you need to know about the new Amazon series starring Martin Compston filmed in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:10 BST

Greenock-born actor Martin Compston stars in the new Prime Video series Fear which was filmed in Glasgow

Brand-new three-part psychological thriller series Fear featuring Martin Compston will premiere in Glasgow.

When and where does Fear premiere?

Fear will premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Rose Street on Thursday 27 February.

Prime Video

Who will be at the premiere of Fear in Glasgow?

Scottish stars Martin Compston, James Cosmo and Solly McLeod will attend the World premiere of the first episode of new Amazon Studios-produced thriller Fear

Who is part of the cast of Fear?

The cast of the new Prime Video series which was filmed in Glasgow includes Anjli Mohindra, Solly McLeod, James Cosmo, Maureen Beattie, Daniel Portman, Anneika Rose, and Bhav Joshi.

What is the new Prime Video series Fear about?

A description of the new Prime Video thriller reads: "Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children.

"At first, the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating.

"Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

Prime Video

Is the new series Fear based on anything?

Fear is from Wild Mercury and Capricorn Productions, written by Mick Ford based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit and directed by Justin Chadwick.

What has Martin Compston said about Fear?

Speaking to the Radio Times, Martin Compston said: “Fear was filmed in the West End of Glasgow which is a beautiful area.

Prime Video

“The house where we filmed overlooks Kelvingrove Park and I got quite giddy because a lot of Celtic players live around there and I’d see them walking their dogs.”

Fear starts on Amazon Prime on Tuesday (March 4) with all three episodes being available to watch.

