Fears over rise in antisocial behaviour hitting city centre recovery

It comes after funding is set to come to an end

The reduction in trouble comes after government funding was spent on extra policing, a meeting has heard.

But the recovery funding, which is about £2 million for the year, is coming to an end – sparking worries about a resurgence in problems.

A council report revealing the state of the city centre has revealed fewer over 40s are visiting and there is a rise in food and drink sales compared to before the pandemic.

Other trends include 24 per cent fewer international tourists since before Covid and weekday footfall being down.

A business chief has also described it as a “constant battle” for the council to keep the centre clean despite the “scale of efforts” undertaken.

Glasgow Chamber of commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick made the comments as part of an update on a city centre recovery plan at a council committee on Tuesday. Councillors sitting on the economy, housing, transport and regeneration city policy committee received details on progress in the centre since Covid.

Explaining issues raised by businesses, Mr Patrick said: “Anti social behaviour still comes back as an issue but it was much, much more severe about a year ago than it is now.

“Partially the policing we paid for out of Scottish Government money made a difference to the management of antisocial behaviour. That money is now coming to an end so we have to watch what happens in the months ahead. But we made progress, however shops are still reporting shoplifting being a particular problem for them.”

Committee chair councillor Wardrop questioned whether the removal of the funding would be an “issue.”

Mr Patrick replied that the funding covered policing as well as promotional highlighting of the city centre and management of public realm.

He said: “There is a certain amount of concern. We hope the recovery is sufficiently advanced that it won’t begin to go back into some of the issues of decline that we have seen particularly with anti-social behaviour. But we have to be alert to that possibility. If that were to occur we would have to explore alternative options.”

During a presentation to councillors Mr Patrick said there has also been feedback on the “look and feel” of the city centre.

Mr Patrick said: “We see the scale” of the council’s efforts to “maintain the city centre” but “we equally see the challenge involved.”

He said: “It is repetitive particularly in terms of anti-social graffiti and littering. It is a constant battle.”

He pointed out hopefully the Avenues project will help address problems. A paper presented to the committee said usage of trains is only at about 68 per cent of the levels that existed before Covid while subway numbers are 91 per cent and bus passengers are at 76 per cent.

Mr Patrick said footfall on key city centre streets at the end of March was under 10 per cent below pre-Covid levels, which is about 300,000 fewer people.

He said the use of the city centre on week days is weaker largely due to people working from home while the evenings and weekends are stronger post Covid.

Mr Patrick said the percentage of people returning to the office is almost half the national average and they want to investigate the situation.

He said consumer sales are ahead compared to pre-pandemic with food and drink spending well up compared to general retail, which is down.

He said: “The overall story is beginning to suggest that we have shifting from spending money in shops and coming to work in the city centre to spending more time socialising in the city centre.”