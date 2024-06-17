Ferguslie Park regeneration project scoops double wins at Scottish Home Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A development of 101 new homes in the Tannahill area of Ferguslie Park, Paisley, won twice at the 2024 Scottish Home Awards

The development was named both Large Affordable Housing Development and Housing Regeneration Project of the Year. The prestigious awards recognise excellence in Scottish new-build housing, celebrating outstanding contributions to the industry.

The new development in Ferguslie Park was created by independent, Glasgow-based house builder AS Homes Scotland in collaboration with Renfrewshire Council.

The project delivered 101 new affordable homes with diverse configurations, including 1,2,3 & 4 bedroom cottage flats, houses and bungalows. AS Homes worked alongside Renfrewshire Council to carry out community focused consultations to understand the bespoke housing needs of the local community.

The homes at Ferguslie Park offer residents modern, high-quality homes that incorporate design cues and materials reflecting the character of the surrounding area, ensuring the properties have an enduring and welcoming street presence. After development was completed, Renfrewshire Council saw an 125% increase in interest for housing in the area.

Part of a seven-year regeneration project, Ferguslie Park stands out for its commitment to catering to the diverse needs of hundreds of households who were re-homed as part of the project. Maintaining the existing community connections, the majority of the re-homed residents settled in alongside the same neighbours they had previously. Residents were directly involved with the design and personalising of their new homes, fostering excitement and a strong sense of pride within the community.

Paul Kelly, Managing Director of AS Homes, commented: “Ferguslie Park is truly an exemplary social housing development that highlights the importance of involving the community in the development and design of their areas. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when developers and local authorities collaborate effectively.

“We are so proud that this life-changing development has been recognised as the leading regeneration project in Scotland, with this double award highlighting all the hard work from the team and local community, who worked together to enhance Ferguslie Park.”

Also nominated on the night was AS Home’s Castlemilk development, delivered in partnership with Craigdale Housing Association.