Ferguson Marine shipyard boss sacked by board

The chief executive led the nationalised shipyard that are building two CalMac ferries that are significantly delayed and over-budget. The cost of the ferries is running at around three-times the initial £97m cost and they are projected to be delivered six years late.

The move comes despite Mr Tydeman being seen as helping to turn around the Scottish Government-owned Port Glasgow yard, with the major problems with the ferries contract largely blamed on its two previous management structures.

Board chairman Andrew Miller said: "Ferguson Marine needs strong leadership to ensure its long-term future. The board recognised that action needed to be taken to restructure the current leadership team and it has taken these steps to address this.

"Our focus is on the completion of Glen Sannox and hull 802 (Glen Rosa), and the implementation of a robust business plan to improve the commercial viability of Ferguson Marine.

"With this new senior management team in place and a full complement of board members, we have the breadth and depth of experience and capability to drive forward these plans."

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan said the sacking is a matter for the board.

She added: “I am focused on the Scottish Government’s priorities of completing the two ferries, ensuring FMPG (Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow) drives down on costs, and securing a sustainable future for the yard and its skilled workforce.

“While the yard had previously stated that the delivery date for Glen Sannox was planned for late May, we are aware that, in the last week, the outgoing CEO intimated further delay was likely.

“That is unacceptable. I know the board are intent on doing everything they can to ensure that delay does not happen.

“I will be stressing to the new interim CEO and the board the importance of the ferries entering service to our island communities as soon as possible.”

Scottish Conservative shadow transport minister Graham Simpson MSP said: "The only people not held accountable are those who are most responsible: the SNP government," he said. "It beggars belief that not a single ministerial resignation has been offered when the buck stops with them for years of grotesque mismanagement of Scotland's ferry network.

"While they try to pass the buck with another round of boardroom hiring and firing, our betrayed island communities continue to wait for the lifeline vessels they were promised years ago to finally be delivered."

Scottish Labour's transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said: "This sudden overhaul raises serious questions and the public deserve transparency about what has happened.