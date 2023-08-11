Fifties Glasgow: Fabulous 50s Glasgow in 18 pictures

The Fifties were a decade that was mainly focused on the recovery from World War Two with Glasgow being far from an attractive place with slum housing conditions being visible across the city.

Health remained poor in the city with Glasgow launching a mass X-ray campaign aimed at, and largely successful in, eradicating tuberculosis in the city with thirty-six mobile units being used, and in five weeks over 700,000 people were x-rayed. It wasn’t an easy decade to grow up in but those who did still look back on it with fondness.

It was a decade that saw the true birth of rock and roll with figures such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly becoming recognisable with the dawn of the Cold War and the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II.

The following 18 pictures aim to show Glasgow life during the Fifties and the changing landscape with many of these buildings still being recognisable today.

1 . Renfield Street Shoppers head down Renfield Street in 1958.

2 . Argyle Street Fog in Argyle Street at lunchtime - Shop signs lit up as a tram heads along the road. Photo: Unknown

3 . Glasgow Central Morning sunshine filters through the roof at Glasgow Central Station where a number of recognisable features which still exist today can be seen. Photo: Unknown

4 . Stirling's Library A view of what is now the Gallery of Modern Art on Queen Street in 1954.