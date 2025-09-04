BBC

Filming is now underway on the third series of popular BBC drama Granite Harbour. The new three-part series will shoot in Aberdeen, Glasgow and locations across Scotland over the coming months.

The crime series once again brings together Romario Simpson (Django, Riches, Small Axe) and Hannah Donaldson (Crime, Payback, The Crown) as crime-solving duo Lindo and Bart. Returning cast also includes Dawn Steele as DCI Cora Macmillan and Michelle Jeram as DS Simone ‘Monty’ Montrose.

Guest cast joining the series include John Gordon Sinclair (Traces, Gregory's Girl) as Chief Constable Graeme Willis, Ellie Haddington (Motherland) as Rose Gough, and Alastair Mackenzie (Vigil, Monarch of the Glen) as Richard Loughty – reuniting on screen with Monarch of the Glen co-star Dawn Steele two decades on.

The Aberdeen-set drama is written by Rob Fraser (Tell Me Everything, Tin Star), Ciara Conway (Whitstable Pearl, Holby City) and Writers’ Guild of Great Britain award-winner Jillian Mannion (River City, Death in Paradise). This gripping third instalment sees Lindo and Bart investigate a suspicious death in the traveller community at an estate on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

As the investigation unfolds, the pair must navigate a complicated cross-community romance which unearths a troubled past.Granite Harbour (3x60) will premiere on the BBC Scotland channel, followed by BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

Gavin Smith, Executive Producer for BBC Scotland, says: “We're delighted that the Granite Harbour gang are heading back North for more of the innovative Aberdeen-set crime series. This series will shine a light on new stories set within the traveller community, and we’re thrilled LA have assembled a fantastic guest cast including the wonderful John Gordon Sinclair as police department chief.”

Colin McKeown, Executive Producer for LA Productions, says: "Really, really, really excited at getting our new series of Granite Harbour started. Fantastic to be continuing with our regular actors, and I will really enjoy seeing them blend with the guest stars."

Romario Simpson is excited to return as DC Davis Lindo: “It’s great to be back in Scotland filming Granite Harbour and stepping into Lindo’s shoes again. This time, Lindo and Bart are confronted with a gripping new case set in the traveller community – it’s going to be intense!”

Hannah Donaldson also shared her excitement to be back playing DCI Lara Bartlett: “With the close of each previous series, you have to say a quiet goodbye to your character… but always in the hope that it won’t be for too long.

So I am beyond delighted to be back playing Bart for a third series of Granite Harbour. Aberdeen has a very special place in my heart. I can’t wait to share the new series with our audiences… I think it might be the best one yet!”

Granite Harbour was commissioned by Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland, and Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. Stephanie Fyfe is the Executive Producer for the BBC with Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland.

For LA Productions, the Executive Producer is Colin McKeown, with Donna Molloy (Unforgivable, Compulsion, Anthony) producing the third series.

The drama joins a slate of Scottish-set BBC dramas, including Shetland, Lockerbie, Vigil, Nightsleeper and Rebus, as well as forthcoming new series set in Glasgow, Half Man, and The Ridge.