A major supermarket has been put up for sale in Finnieston, with the property being called a ‘rare opportunity’.

Lidl on Finnieston Street reopened in 2024 following an extensive six year renovation project that saw the retail premises transformed to meet the supermarket’s specifications - it also saw work completed in 2018. However, the store has now been listed for sale.

Ambassador Group has brought the property to market for offers over £7.6 million.

The massive 18,482 sq ft unit comes with a total of 67 parking spaces and 16 bike racks. It has been fully kitted out for the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Martyn Brown, senior director at CBRE Scotland, called the opportunity to invest in the unit a “rare opportunity for investors”.

"Combining a secure income profile with the undoubted covenant of Lidl, underpinned by a substantial underlying residential site value, situated in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods."