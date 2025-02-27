Fireworks could return to Glasgow Green after 4 year absence

The council’s common good funding could be used to pay for a public fireworks display in Glasgow according to a councillor.

Councillor Jon Molyneux said four councils in Scotland already used the cash to pay for civic fireworks.

The Scottish Greens local politician highlighted how there was about £90,000 left in the civic hospitality budget within Glasgow City Council’s common good funds in December.

He said: “We no longer provide any civic firework display so I see that as a potential opportunity particularly if we are underspending on our hospitality budget.”

The Pollokshields councillor queried whether the rules around who benefits from civic hospitality could be reviewed.

Speaking at today’s finance and audit scrutiny committee he said it is worth ensuring the broadest range of “our citizens including marginalised groups would have the same access to the benefits.”

Responding to his query a council official said there is a policy that the income generated by the common good fund is used on civic hospitality but it can be changed if councillors agree.

It came as councillors at the committee recommended the draft common good budget for 2025 to 2026 to the city administration committee.

Since 2009 the fund has “grown from £13.4 million to £20.9 million at March 2024” according to a report and it sees the council generate income from property it owns.

The report said: “It is anticipated that the total income expected to be available in 2025 to 2026 from investments, commission and rents will be sufficient to cover the total expenditure.”