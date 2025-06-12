First Look: Inside Harrods department store H Beauty at Silverburn opening today

As the brand’s sixth store across the UK and second in Scotland, this exciting launch marks a significant milestone in H beauty’s mission to redefine how people shop, experience, and connect with beauty.

Building on the success of its much-loved Edinburgh location, H beauty’s arrival at Silverburn makes luxury beauty more accessible than ever for Glasgow’s highly engaged beauty community with a destination designed to inspire and delight. Visitors will find the world’s best beauty brands, from globally renowned icons to rising stars across skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance. Customers can discover sought-after names including Charlotte Tilbury, Creed, Elemis, Gisou, Hourglass, Loewe, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Tom Ford and VIEVE, many of which are brands which are not to be found anywhere else within Silverburn.

Every inch of H beauty Silverburn has been crafted to encourage discovery and play. Beauty enthusiasts can discover the latest beauty launches firsthand at interactive PlayTables, enjoy facials and other beauty services in the private Treatment Room, or join live tutorials and workshops in the dedicated Masterclass Auditorium. During launch weekend, masterclass sessions from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, VIEVE and more will provide expert advice and insider tips from some of the industry’s most respected voices.

Adding to the experience is the brand-new Fragrance Bar, debuting at Silverburn - a sophisticated, immersive space inspired by the olfactory expertise of Harrods Knightsbridge. It invites guests to explore both the world’s most coveted fragrance houses as well as new and niche brands; the assortment includes Maison Crivelli, Initio, Xerjoff, Montale, Mancera, Fragrance du Bois, Escentric Molecules, Ex Nihilo, Born to Stand Out and many more, with elevated storytelling, education, and sensory discovery.

To mark the opening from 12th to 15th June, H beauty invites local beauty enthusiasts to sign up to the MyBeauty loyalty programme to enjoy a series of exclusive offers and special events. Highlights include luxury goodie bags for the first 200 MyBeauty members, as well as 10% off selected purchases, live DJ sets, complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win beauty prizes with any purchase over £25.

Mia Collins, Director of Beauty Buying at Harrods and H beauty comments: “The launch of H beauty Silverburn represents an exciting step in our mission to take H beauty across the UK. Glasgow is a city with a deep-rooted appreciation for beauty & wellbeing and Silverburn, as one of Scotland’s leading retail destinations, offers the perfect setting for us to engage with this passionate, thriving and dynamic community. With H beauty Silverburn we're proud to bring a carefully curated edit of exceptional brands, unparalleled immersive experiences and perfectly personalised services to a new audience - and to further grow our footprint & fan base in Scotland, who have already embraced H beauty with such enthusiasm in Edinburgh.”

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “The opening of H beauty’s first Glasgow store is such a special moment for Silverburn and for the west of Scotland. Welcoming another globally recognised brand to our growing roster underlines our ongoing commitment to creating a unique and exciting retail experience for our guests.

We know H beauty will be a huge hit with our guests, offering beauty brands and services from world-leading experts in skincare, wellness and makeup all under one roof. The new store is a fantastic addition to Glasgow's retail offering and we're proud to see it open its doors at Silverburn."

H beauty Silverburn is located within Silverburn Glasgow, offering convenient opening hours and a knowledgeable team of beauty specialists ready to assist, poised to offer a high standard of luxury beauty to Glasgow.

