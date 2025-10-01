Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street at the beginning of October, near the entrance to the St Enoch Centre. The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland on Edinburgh’s Princes Street in June 2024.

UNIQLO has chosen Glasgow as the location for its second Scottish store as part of its latest expansion in Europe. A preview event took place this evening at the 22,500 square foot store on Argyle Street, part of the St Enoch’s Centre estate, close to H&M and Superdry stores.

The opening announcement says: “Global apparel retailer UNIQLO, recognised for its longstanding commitment to quality, style, functionality and comfort, will welcome customers through the doors of its Argyle Street store on Thursday, 2nd October. In addition to offering its signature LifeWear, the Argyle Street store will spotlight local Scottish brands and artisans, while also championing UNIQLOs global sustainability pillars recycling, repairing, and remaking to create a truly community rooted and future focused retail experience.”

The UNIQLO store is housed within two buildings - the former St Enoch Picture Theatre and an adjacent commercial tenement building. Shoppers can expect Uniqlo’s full range of clothing for women, men, babies and children at the new store.

Boasting a spacious retail space spanning approximately 1,100 sq meters across two floors, the Glasgow store showcases the full collection of LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies.

UNIQLO says: "LifeWear is the belief in creating simple, high-quality, and functional clothing thats made for everyone designed to improve everyday life through thoughtful innovation and timeless style. We are excited to open our new store on Argyle Street, one of Scotland's most iconic and historic shopping destinations."

"Perfectly positioned in the heart of Glasgow's thriving retail scene, this location offers the ideal setting to showcase our LifeWear to a diverse and dynamic community of shoppers."

"Its also gives us a fantastic opportunity to champion local partners as part of this opening, collaborating with creatives and organisations that reflect the spirit and energy of the city."