The historic C-listed building on Sauchiehall Street could be demolished and replaced with 365 student bed spaces

First look images have been produced of what the former ABC site on Sauchiehall Street could look like after Vita Group submitted plans to demolish the historic C-listed building.

The current building on the famous Glasgow street dates back to 1875 and could now be turned into 365 student bed spaces and a courtyard. Under the plans, there will also be a public food hall constructed on the ground floor of the site.

Since the second major fire at Glasgow School of Art back in 2018 which broke out in the world famous Mackintosh building, the site has been left to ruin.

A design statement included with the planning application explains: “The ABC was previously one of the city’s busiest and most renowned live music venues, before it was devastated by the Glasgow School of Art fire in 2018. “With extensive fire damage to ABC, retaining the building or its façade is not considered to be feasible due to the design, material condition, and strength validation challenges uncovered through a series of surveys and structural reports. “The demolition of both ABC and Jumpin’ Jak’s does however offer the opportunity to develop a cohesive response for the site that interacts with both Sauchiehall Street and Glasgow School of Art as one unified city block. “It is an exciting opportunity to bring investment, footfall and animation to both Sauchiehall Street and Glasgow. A key element of the proposal is a ground floor food hall. Open to the public, this vibrant space combines great Glasgow food, drinks and music.

“A range of stands will bring favourite, and new food and drink offers, alongside performance space for Glasgow’s music scene, working with local and upcoming Glaswegian musicians to give them a platform to perform.”