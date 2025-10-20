First test run for electric trains on East Kilbride line mark historic milestone

Network Rail

An electric train has run on the East Kilbride line for the first time ever, completing a successful test journey from Glasgow.

The Class 380 train travelled along the newly electrified line overnight on Monday 13 October, with engineers onboard to monitor how the new overhead line equipment and electric train performed.

The testing phase is a major milestone in the £144m East Kilbride Enhancement project, funded by the Scottish Government, for the full electrification of the route.

Further tests and training will be carried out ahead of the introduction of the first ScotRail electric passenger services on the line in December.

Network Rail

Gerry McQuade, capital delivery director at Network Rail Scotland said: “Seeing the first electric train run on the East Kilbride line is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project. It’s such a visible sign of the progress we’ve made, and the scale of work delivered to get us to this point.

“By upgrading the infrastructure to enable electric trains to run, the project supports a move towards more sustainable rail travel, while also bringing improvements in reliability and the overall passenger experience.

“This milestone is the result of an incredible effort from our teams who work around the clock to deliver the project safely and efficiently, and I look forward to seeing the first electric passenger trains running later this year.”

Engineers have installed more than 22km of overhead lines, double-tracked 1.4km of railway between East Kilbride and Hairmyres, built new footbridges at Busby, Clarkston and Giffnock stations, lowered the track under four key bridges and renewed a railway bridge in Busby.

Two new stations have also been delivered as part of the project to improve facilities for passengers and support future growth. The £16m Hairmyres station opened in May, while the new £9m East Kilbride station building welcomed passengers in August.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “Seeing electric trains being tested on the East Kilbride line is a fantastic milestone for Scotland’s Railway, and an exciting moment for everyone who travels on the route.

“This is a huge step forward on the journey to delivering a greener, more reliable, and more efficient service for our customers.

“The work that’s been carried out is helping to deliver a railway fit for the future – one that supports local communities, reduces emissions, and makes choosing rail an easier and greener choice.”

Network Rail has worked with contractor partners including SPL Powerlines, AmcoGiffen, Story, QTS, Rail Systems Alliance Scotland and Siemens to deliver the project.