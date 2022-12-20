Five ideas for Christmas presents from Amazon that represents Glasgow as the city prepares for Santa coming.

With Christmas just five days away, there is still ample opportunity to get a delivery in time for the big day on Sunday.

The traditional path of visiting Glasgow city centre and picking up a last-minute item for your loved ones is still very much a route used by many but with technology now on the rise, we are seeing more deliveries including from Amazon or ordering from shops and getting it delivered through a courier.

We look at five items you can still get in time before Christmas Day on Sunday through Amazon.com that are aligned to Glasgow and items that would be a blessing for family and friends at this time.

Tom Shields was born in Glasgow and has never left, apart from frequent sojourns to Barcelona. He studied at Strathclyde University on and off (more off than on) and after 32 years finally graduated with a hybrid BA degree in engineering, mathematics, Spanish, Latin American studies, Catalan, and wine-tasting. He published a new book last month with everything you need to know about Glasgow and what hidden treasures remain in the city. Order today and receive on Friday.

Scotland’s Swedish Adventure is the definitive story of Scotland’s journey into their first ever European Championship finals, in Sweden written by Glasgow writer John Bleasdale. Having qualified for five consecutive World Cup finals between 1974 and 1990, it was surprising the Scots hadn’t yet reached the Euro finals given the array of talent at their disposal. Andy Roxburgh would soon change that, and after being drawn into the ultimate ‘group of death’ that included the reigning European and world champions, his side repeatedly put on brave performances against superior opposition to make the nation proud. Scotland’s Swedish Adventure explores the story behind their road to qualification, with exclusive insight from some of the men who made this adventure happen, including Roxburgh himself, players, journalists and fans. Order today and it will be at your door come Thursday.

Glasgow Gin is a fun, fresh and fruity gin bursting with real Glaswegian character. As bold and cheeky as the city that inspired it, the delicate summer elderflowers give it a soft and sweet side, with a surprisingly sherbety finish that delivers a fun twist however you mix it up. Order today and it arrives Thursday. - Glasgow Gin // It's Pure Gallus! (theglasgowgin.com)

The canvas of wall art has no smell of oil painting, and has the highest durability. you can easy to clean with wet rags. Adopt advanced and excellent canvas printing technology can ensure that the image is clear and realistic. An image that resembles Glasgow. Order today and it will come Thursday

