Planning permission has been submitted that would see an historic category A-listed building transformed into student accomodation.

Flemington House came under threat of demolition last year, before a campaign to save the building was successful. New plans submitted show how the building and associated grounds could be transformed.

Planning permission has once again been lodged for “Internal and external alterations, including demolition, to form student accommodation and associated works” at the former offices of the North British Locomotive Company.

The plans suggest that change from office use to student accommodation - with 320 bedrooms and associated amenities. It would also see the replacement of non-original windows on all elevations excluding the main north elevation and the construction of an 88-bedroom Annex to the West of the building.

The heritage statement, prepared by Marcus Dean Associates and commissioned by FlemingtonAccommodation Ltd, concludes: “The proposed redevelopment of Flemington House will ensure the future viability of the most important A listed building in North Glasgow. The buildings unique layout and large areas of glass make it especially difficult to operate and it requires a use that can generate sufficient revenue to run and maintain it properly.

“Many years of under investment have allowed the building to deteriorate to a point where demolition is a possibility, attempts to market the building have failed and the imposition of empty rates charges has accelerated the buildings demise.”

Inside Flemington House. Issues with occupancy has caused concern, with the building narrowly avoiding demolition last year. | Flemington House/Facebook

Occupancy has been a long term concern according to the statement.

It reads: “Office and workshop use is now no longer viable due to the following factors, the imposition of empty rates for listed buildings, (given that the property has always had high areas of unoccupied space), Occupancy has decreased, rents and other running costs have increased.”

Flemington House was built in 1908, and was designed by architect James Miller, as offices for the North British Locomotive Company. It later became part of Stow College and was sold for use as a business centre in 2006.

A planning decision is set to be made by Friday 28 November 2025.