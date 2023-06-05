This stunning property is on Rothesay on the Isle of Bute

This property is a great family home on one of Scotland’s charming islands which has absolutely stunning views and is surrounded by natural beauty.

Listed on Robb Residential, one of the other great features about this fine detached home is the elevated setting which produces wonderful views of the Kyles of Bute as well as being on the edge of the fairways and greens of Rothesay Golf Course.

Clandale is located around 1.5 miles to the east of Rothesay with the main town having plenty of shopping, leisure and educational facilities. There is also a regular Caledonian MacBrayne ferry service to the mainland with Wemyss Bay train station having direct links to Glasgow.

Property Summary

Location: Clandale Eastlands Road, Rothesay, Isle of Bute

Price: £450,000

Agent: Robb Residential

1 . Front The front of the detached Victorian home.

2 . Views Some of the stunning views which the property produces.

3 . Entrance The entrance reception hallway which includes cloaks and outer wear cupboard, under stairs store, cloakroom and wc with wet electric towel rail.

4 . Hallway Period staircase with turn at ¾ landing and window flooding natural light to the upper hallway.

