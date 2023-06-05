For Sale in Scotland: Unique 4 bedroom Victorian home on stunning west-coast island for £450k
This stunning property is on Rothesay on the Isle of Bute
This property is a great family home on one of Scotland’s charming islands which has absolutely stunning views and is surrounded by natural beauty.
Listed on Robb Residential, one of the other great features about this fine detached home is the elevated setting which produces wonderful views of the Kyles of Bute as well as being on the edge of the fairways and greens of Rothesay Golf Course.
Clandale is located around 1.5 miles to the east of Rothesay with the main town having plenty of shopping, leisure and educational facilities. There is also a regular Caledonian MacBrayne ferry service to the mainland with Wemyss Bay train station having direct links to Glasgow.
Property Summary
Location: Clandale Eastlands Road, Rothesay, Isle of Bute
Price: £450,000
Agent: Robb Residential