For Sale: Inside the outstanding 2 bedroom flat in Glasgow’s Dowanhill for £390k

Listed on Rightmove , this property would be a perfect family home that contains two spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room.

This property is set within the leafy Dowanhill district of Glasgow that has a wide range of amenities in close proximity in both Hyndland and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also a wonderful green space that can be accessed. Public transport near the property is excellent with bus routes operating on Byres Road as well as the underground at Hillhead, Kelvinhall and Partick.