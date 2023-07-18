Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding 2 bedroom flat in Glasgow’s Dowanhill for £390k

This impressive Glasgow property is in the West End of the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST

This stunning second floor flat is set within a handsome blonde sandstone B-Listed townhouse conversion, designed initially by James Thomson circa 1870.

Listed on Rightmove, this property would be a perfect family home that contains two spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room.

This property is set within the leafy Dowanhill district of Glasgow that has a wide range of amenities in close proximity in both Hyndland and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also a wonderful green space that can be accessed. Public transport near the property is excellent with bus routes operating on Byres Road as well as the underground at Hillhead, Kelvinhall and Partick.

Property Summary

Location: 2/2 26 Belhaven Terrace West, Dowanhill, G12 0UL

Price: £390,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property at Belhaven Terrace West.

1. Front

The front of the property at Belhaven Terrace West.

The fantastic and very spacious open plan lounge.

2. Living room

The fantastic and very spacious open plan lounge.

Included in the lounge is a stunning feature fireplace.

3. Living room

Included in the lounge is a stunning feature fireplace.

There is also plenty of room for a dining table in the kitchen area.

4. Kitchen

There is also plenty of room for a dining table in the kitchen area.

