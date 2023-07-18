For Sale: Inside the outstanding 2 bedroom flat in Glasgow’s Dowanhill for £390k
This impressive Glasgow property is in the West End of the city
This stunning second floor flat is set within a handsome blonde sandstone B-Listed townhouse conversion, designed initially by James Thomson circa 1870.
Listed on Rightmove, this property would be a perfect family home that contains two spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room.
This property is set within the leafy Dowanhill district of Glasgow that has a wide range of amenities in close proximity in both Hyndland and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also a wonderful green space that can be accessed. Public transport near the property is excellent with bus routes operating on Byres Road as well as the underground at Hillhead, Kelvinhall and Partick.
Property Summary
Location: 2/2 26 Belhaven Terrace West, Dowanhill, G12 0UL
Price: £390,000
Agent: Corum, West End