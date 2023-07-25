Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding four bedroom flat in Glasgow’s Woodlands for £360k

This impressive property is found in the city’s West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

This modern flat is spacious in size and found within an area of Glasgow that is highly desireable for people to live in.

Listed on Rightmove, the property is being sold with the tenants in situ as a buy-to-let investment property and as you would expect, is fully compliant for the rental market and stringent HMO licensing conditions. The current tenants will provide rental income on day one of purchase for a buyer.

The current tenancy generates an annual rental income of £27,600. The property is sold as seen and the sale price includes inventory items and compliance certification. The Home Report value is £370k. Speirs Gumley manages the communal areas for approximately £110 per month.

One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it being surrounded by beautiful architecture, vibrant nightlife, and cultural attractions. The property is only a few minutes walk away from the University of Glasgow and Kelvingrove Park which are surrounded by trendy cafes, bars, and shops. There is also great public transport nearby with underground stations at Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross as well as Charing Cross train station.

Property Summary

Location: Woodlands Drive, West End, Glasgow, G4

Price: £360,000

Agent: West End Letting & Sales, Glasgow

The front of the property on Woodlands Drive.

1. Front

The front of the property on Woodlands Drive.

The large entrance hallway in the property is spacious in size.

2. Hallway

The large entrance hallway in the property is spacious in size.

The fully fitted modern kitchen has plenty of storage space.

3. Kitchen

The fully fitted modern kitchen has plenty of storage space.

The kitchen in the property has room for a dining space and a large fridge.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen in the property has room for a dining space and a large fridge.

