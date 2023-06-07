For Sale: Outstanding two bedroom elegant flat in Dennistoun for £209k

This stunning Glasgow home is in the East End of the city

This property would make a great home for both families or young professionals working in Glasgow city centre. It could be considered one of Dennistoun’s most chic tenement properties.

Listed on Rettie, one of the great features about this flat is the blend of modern and traditional features spread throughout the house which has been upgraded and restored to a high standard.

A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into the city centre. A number of shops and restaurants can also be found on Duke Street and Alexandra Parade.

Property Summary

Location: Craigpark Drive, Dennistoun, Glasgow, G31

Price: £209,000

Agent: Rettie

1 . Front The front of the property on Craigpark Drive in Dennistoun.

2 . Living room The generous and bright living room space.

3 . Living room/kitchen The living room has been cleverly configured to offer an open plan modern kitchen.

4 . Kitchen The modern and refitted kitchen offers a range of base and wall mounted units with integrated appliances.