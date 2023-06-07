For Sale: Outstanding two bedroom elegant flat in Dennistoun for £209k
This stunning Glasgow home is in the East End of the city
This property would make a great home for both families or young professionals working in Glasgow city centre. It could be considered one of Dennistoun’s most chic tenement properties.
Listed on Rettie, one of the great features about this flat is the blend of modern and traditional features spread throughout the house which has been upgraded and restored to a high standard.
A number of transport links to the city centre are also readily available with there being nearby train stations and buses that will take you into the city centre. A number of shops and restaurants can also be found on Duke Street and Alexandra Parade.
Property Summary
Location: Craigpark Drive, Dennistoun, Glasgow, G31
Price: £209,000
Agent: Rettie