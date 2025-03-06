Google

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office says plans to move its Scotland base from East Kilbride to Glasgow “is no longer financially viable”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government department had previously announced that around 1,500 civil servants would be relocated from East Kilbride to Glasgow before the end of 2025. This move was delayed until early 2027 but has now been cancelled. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office headquarters will remain in the town “for the foreseeable future.”

A government spokesperson confirmed the move from East Kilbride to Glasgow has now been abandoned, telling GlasgowWorld: “We’ve been clear that this government will take the difficult decisions, prioritising critical projects and ensuring that every penny of taxpayer’s money goes to where it is most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to maintaining our presence in Scotland, however, this move is no longer financially viable. We will continue to further Britain’s interests at home and abroad from our joint headquarters in Abercrombie House.”

The Foreign Office added that the move had always been dependent on the fiscal situation and that the department remained committed to a joint HQ in Scotland: “In the immediate future we will be staying at Abercrombie House, where we are already implementing some of the agreed improvements to help make the site a better place to work.”

The FCDO move out of Abercrombie House and into Glasgow was announced in December 2023. At the time, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said its members were given just an hour's notice of the decision, calling it a welcome move by some members who would prefer to be based in Glasgow.

HM Revenue and Customs had been scheduled to move staff into the former FCDO headquarters. Last year it was confirmed that 1,760 full time equivalent employees of HMRC were to stay in Queensway House until 2031, with the tax office making a long-term commitment to East Kilbride while looking at building location options beyond that date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joani Reid, MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to retain Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) jobs at the existing base at Abercrombie House instead of moving to Glasgow.

"This is the culmination of a huge effort to secure these jobs. The Tories made the wrong decision when they said these jobs would move to Glasgow and ever since I was elected, I have made the case whenever I could that the new Labour government should reverse that decision and keep the jobs here. The retention of FCDO jobs in East Kilbride is not just a victory for the workforce, but for the entire town."

Supplied

Reid was among local representatives, including from South Lanarkshire Council, who raised the issue with government ministers and senior civil servants, highlighting the importance of these jobs to the local economy: "I am relieved for the town and the workforce that the right decision has been made by the UK Labour Government. The retention of UK Government jobs in East Kilbride is vital to maintaining a strong local economy, supporting businesses, and delivering on the Government's growth mission. This security for East Kilbride has only been possible with a Labour MP and a Labour Government."

South Lanarkshire Council Leader Joe Fagan said: “This is very good news for East Kilbride, and I am grateful that the FCDO have reconsidered their move away from the town following the discussions the council and the town’s MP have had with representatives of HM Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we had a strong case to retain these civil service posts in East Kilbride and we were confident that we were being listened to. The news today has confirmed both those things.

“We still need to understand the ramifications for this decision on the wider long-term civil service presence in the town but we will be delighted to continue our discussion with the government on this, and explore all long-term options to accommodate the civil service in East Kilbride.

“In the meantime, I am just glad to note that civil service jobs are part of East Kilbride's New Town history and they are now clearly part of our future too.”

Collette Stevenson, MSP for East Kilbride, said: “I am of course delighted that the decision to move over 1000 jobs from East Kilbride to Glasgow has been reversed. I have consistently called for the jobs to remain in East Kilbride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision, however, was only taken because the Labour Government cut the Foreign Aid budget by 40%, which will have huge ramifications. When that decision was announced, I arranged a meeting with trade union officials and heard of their grave concerns over their ability to continue with existing aid operations, as well as their fear for job cuts and expansion plans.

“I wrote to David Lammy at the start of this week to again make the case for these jobs to remain in East Kilbride. I am glad common sense has prevailed. What the workforce need now are assurances that the Government will take their concerns seriously and work with them on what happens next, including their plans to expand.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Although this is disappointing news for the city, Glasgow remains an attractive place to do business. We have worked closely with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the proposed move and have been blindsided by this news today which appears linked to the decision taken last week by the UK Government to slash aid budgets. We are seeking a meeting with them to better understand why they have taken this decision."

Abercrombie House was opened by Lord Carrington in 1981 as headquarters for the Overseas Development Administration, which later became the Department for International Development’s before merging with the FCDO in 2020. The department undertook a redeployment of 500 additional staff to Scotland as part of the new structure.