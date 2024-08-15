Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bridge will be opened by ministers from the Scottish and UK Governments, the Leader of Glasgow City Council and local school children.

The formal opening of the Govan - Partick Bridge will take place on Friday, 6 September and the bridge will be open to the public the following day on Saturday 7 September.

The £29.5million Glasgow City Region City Deal project - funded by the Scottish and UK Governments - re-establishes the historic connection between Govan and Partick, with the bridge crossing between Water Row on the south side and Pointhouse Quay on the north.

Following the opening of the bridge, there will be celebratory community events on both banks of the Clyde that weekend - the Clydebuilt Festival will take place on the north bank on 7 and 8 September beside the Riverside Museum, with the Footbridge Festival on the south bank at Water Row, Govan Cross and Govan Road, on 7 September.

Glasgow City Council

The bridge is significant economically, environmentally and socially through the link it will provide not only between communities, but also a number of visitor attractions and institutions of national economic importance. The crossing is also a central part of the active travel route between the University of Glasgow’s campus at Gilmorehill and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

This is one of the longest opening pedestrian/cycle bridges in Europe, with a width of six metres and two spans - the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and uses the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.

In addition to the construction of the fabricated steel cable stayed opening swing bridge, the project - which began in April 2022 - also featured:

Demolition of a section of masonry/concrete quay wall and access stairs at Water Row, Govan;

Construction of a sheet piled quay wall and infilling to finished ground level to extend Pointhouse Quay to form the north bridge landing, access ramp and public realm;

Construction of a reinforced concrete abutment/quay wall and Infilling of the disused Govan Ferry Inlet at Water Row in Govan to form the south landing;

Construction of bridge approach ramps, retaining walls, provision of drainage and public realm at the north and south bridge landings;

Bridge and public realm statutory and feature lighting; and

Diversion of the Scottish Water Combined Sewer Outfall at Pointhouse Quay.

The Govan - Partick Bridge is key to and complements public and private sector investments such as the £38million UK Government Strength In Places funding to help the University of Glasgow develop the Clyde Waterfront Innovation Campus next to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital; the Water Row (housing and commercial) development; and proposals for more than 1,000 homes at Yorkhill Quay.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “September will be a milestone in the modern history of these two great communities. It will also be a milestone for Glasgow and the wider city-region. Our riverside and the communities either side of it are home to the biggest economic opportunities in Europe, but also many of Scotland’s biggest social challenges. Reconnecting Govan and Partick can help unlock the potential along the Clyde, create more opportunities for the people who live and work there, and continue the transformation of these areas. Glaswegians often tell us how they would like to see the Clyde having a more prominent role in the life of the city. This new riverside landmark does just that.”

Minister for Investment Tom Arthur said: “The Govan-Partick Bridge will unlock opportunities for people living on both sides of the River Clyde. It will link up existing walking and cycling routes in Govan and Partick and enable more businesses to trade across the river to drive growth in western Glasgow.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill said: "Kick-starting growth and delivering economic stability is at the heart of the UK Government's priorities. It's great news for Glasgow that this UK and Scottish Government funded bridge linking Govan and Partick will soon be open, boosting the economy, bringing communities together and supporting redevelopment."

The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both the Scottish and UK Governments each provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.