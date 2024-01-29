Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals would see some of Haghill Primary School’s historic features including its facade integrated into the new development.

The former janitor’s house, which was saved during demolition, will also become a new home. Milnbank Housing Association has applied for planning permission to construct the social rents homes, which will mostly be flats along with a small number of houses.

Designs of how the development on Marwick Street would look have been presented in planning documents lodged with the council.

There are to be 30 car parking spaces as well as bicycle spaces as part of the plans. Proposals are included for a new district heat network to serve all properties.

Haghill Primary closed in 2002 and underwent emergency demolition after a dangerous building notice was served after part of the building collapsed in 2021.

Grant Murray Architects worked closely with the building’s former owners City Buildings as well as a local stonemason and a demolition contractor as the old school was knocked down.

A design statement said: “All parties worked collectively to carefully take down and salvage large sections of the original Haghill Primary school building (at significant cost), with the intention of rebuilding or reincorporated these features within new housing proposals; based on the 2015 concepts for the site.”