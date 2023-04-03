Ncuti Gatwa was recognised by the Radio Times

Ncuti Gatwa was delighted to be awarded the top honour ing the Radio Times’ TV 100 saying, “Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely, isn’t it? Let alone being on the RadioTimes TV 100 list. TV is on fire at the moment and so to top the list as well feels extra cool.”

Industry experts and executives – including directors of content from Sky, the BBC and more – put together the list of the top 100 people who changed the entertainment landscape for the better last year.

His entry on the list states: “Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he’s a striking and fearless actor whose talent and energy are boundless. From what I’ve seen so far – no spoilers – he is going to set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures when he takes charge of the TARDIS.”

Ncuti Gatwa and his family moved to Scotland to escape the the Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

He came to Glasgow to study acting at the Glasgow Royal Conservatoire where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2013.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, wearing a brown patterned coat over a bright orange cropped jumper (Credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

He most recently visited the prestigious arts school last summer when he was awarded an honorary degree.

He won a BAFTA Scotland Award at the annual event in Glasgow in 2020: “Winning a BAFTA Scotland award for Sex Education. That meant so much to me on many different levels. It has pride of place in my house.”

It was revealed last year that Gatwa was to be the next Doctor Who, the first black actor to be given the role in the long-established series.