Former President of Ireland, Glasgow philanthropist and East Kilbride author to receive honorary degrees
Degrees are to be awarded to Mary Robinson, who was Ireland’s President from 1990-7 and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997-2002; Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, who has been Glasgow’s Provost since 2022; Lord John Browne, a leading investor and champion for the energy transition; and Denise Mina, a Strathclyde alumna and crime novelist whose novels include Conviction, Long Drop and Gods and Beasts.
They will join more than 3000 students who will be presented with their degree certificates at Strathclyde’s summer graduations from 24 June - 4 July.
Strathclyde Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald GBE said: “It is a pleasure and privilege to see so many high achievers, from such a wide range of fields, receiving honorary degrees from our University.
“Each has excelled in their respective professional careers and activities and, between them, they reflect every aspect of Strathclyde’s ethos as a leading international technological university that is socially progressive.
“They are inspirational and present exceptional examples for our students and graduates to emulate. We welcome them all to the wider Strathclyde family.”
Honorary degrees will also be awarded to:
- Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Co-Director of the Institute for Global Health at University College London
- Lord William Haughey Kt OBE, founder of City Facilities Management Holdings Ltd
- Jon Stanton, Chief Executive of the Weir Group
- Fiona Drouet MBE, founder and CEO of the Emily Test charity
- Dr Ruth McKernan, neuroscientist and venture partner, SV Health Investors
- David Garbutt, Chair of NHS Education for Scotland
- Lady Eileen McDonald, Ambassador for the University of Strathclyde.
Awards of Alumnus and Alumna of the Year will also be made to, respectively, Colin Gray, Head of the Scottish Government in the USA, and Lena Wilson, former CEO of Scottish Enterprise.
