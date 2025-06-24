A former President of Ireland, the Lord Provost of Glasgow, global business leaders and an award-winning novelist are among 11 distinguished figures due to receive honorary degrees from the University of Strathclyde.

Degrees are to be awarded to Mary Robinson, who was Ireland’s President from 1990-7 and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997-2002; Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, who has been Glasgow’s Provost since 2022; Lord John Browne, a leading investor and champion for the energy transition; and Denise Mina, a Strathclyde alumna and crime novelist whose novels include Conviction, Long Drop and Gods and Beasts.

They will join more than 3000 students who will be presented with their degree certificates at Strathclyde’s summer graduations from 24 June - 4 July.

Strathclyde Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald GBE said: “It is a pleasure and privilege to see so many high achievers, from such a wide range of fields, receiving honorary degrees from our University.

Denise Mina | The Scotsman

“Each has excelled in their respective professional careers and activities and, between them, they reflect every aspect of Strathclyde’s ethos as a leading international technological university that is socially progressive.

“They are inspirational and present exceptional examples for our students and graduates to emulate. We welcome them all to the wider Strathclyde family.”

Honorary degrees will also be awarded to:

Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Co-Director of the Institute for Global Health at University College London

Lord William Haughey Kt OBE, founder of City Facilities Management Holdings Ltd

Jon Stanton, Chief Executive of the Weir Group

Fiona Drouet MBE, founder and CEO of the Emily Test charity

Dr Ruth McKernan, neuroscientist and venture partner, SV Health Investors

David Garbutt, Chair of NHS Education for Scotland

Lady Eileen McDonald, Ambassador for the University of Strathclyde.

Awards of Alumnus and Alumna of the Year will also be made to, respectively, Colin Gray, Head of the Scottish Government in the USA, and Lena Wilson, former CEO of Scottish Enterprise.