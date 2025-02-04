Glasgow free family-friendly cinema screenings announce first film

Filmgoers can get a sneak preview of an upcoming new animation this Sunday.

Escapes will show exciting new animation The Sloth Lane on Sunday, February 9 - five days before its general release on Thursday, February 14. Cinemagoers can catch the new film at showings held at Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, Grosvenor Picture Theatre and Omniplex.

Tickets can be acquire via the Escapes website.

A spokesperson for Escapes said: "Escapes is on a mission to offer families a free and exciting way to spend a Sunday together at the cinema this February by screening the funny and heartfelt animation The Sloth Lane at UK cinemas ahead of its official release.

"Backed by the BFI and National Lottery funding, Escapes will continue to bring fresh films to audiences every month in 2025, providing the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a cinematic adventure together at no cost."

The previous year has seen a number of films screened - including Kneecap and Point Break. Throughout the year a new film will be announced - with family tickets up to two adults and three children now available.