Free public transport trial to get underway in Glasgow as budget approved

The start date has been set for a trial scheme of free public transport across Glasgow. The initiative is led by Glasgow City Council and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport.

A free public transport pilot will launch in Glasgow at the start of next year with 1000 people taking part. The city residents will receive SPT zone cards giving them unlimited travel on trains, the subway and buses covering the whole of Glasgow for up to seven weeks.

It is the first trial of its kind in Scotland and city councillors approved £225,000 for the scheme. Scottish Green councillor Christy Mearns hopes the move will pave the way “for expanding free public transport in Glasgow longer-term.”

Explaining more about the trial, transport convenor Angus Millar said: “The pilot aims to explore how free access to public transport affects travel choices, access to services and participants overall well being.”

The SNP councillor said the free travel will be offered to a number of people facing barriers as well as a broad representative group.Speaking after the meeting, councillor Mearns said: “As a city with one of the lowest levels of car ownership across the whole of Scotland, this will have a transformative impact for people living in poverty and experiencing social isolation and I hope that it will pave the way for expanding free public transport in Glasgow longer-term.”

She added: “We can reach net zero by 2030 but only with bold and ambitious ideas, which Greens are demonstrating can be done. By introducing practical and radical solutions to the climate crisis, we are also improving the lives of our citizens.”

